Drew Barrymore has worn many a hat throughout her successful career in the spotlight. From child star in E.T. to ass-kicking femme fatale in Charlie's Angels, the actress and mother of two has apparently seen and done it all — most recently branching into business with the creation of an affordable beauty line: Flower. So, were we surprised when the film star, mom, and entrepreneurial cosmetics whiz essentially dropped some magic culinary knowledge? Well, yes and no. Enter Barrymore's semi-shocking hard boiled egg hack:
At first glance, the star's post seems like no big deal — just a snap-shot of a well-cooked hard boiled egg. But when further examining Barrymore's caption, things were not quite as they seemed. "Next snack, 15 minute hard boil in hot water, no flame," the caption reads. Hot water? No flame? What is this sorcery?!
We've seen our fair amount of hard boiled egg hacks, from Chrissy Teigen's Snapchat tutorial to our very own tried-and-true methods, but this was one we simply had never heard of, let alone conceived of. Is such a thing even possible: hard boiling an egg without a stove top or boiling water? Either Barrymore is pulling the wool over our eyes with some serious slight of hand, or such a thing can be done. Or she's an actual sorcerer — which tbh, we'd be willing to believe at this point.
In order to find out for certain, we'll have to try this snack hack out first hand. And with only Barrymore's 11 word caption to go off of, there's not a whole lot of room for methodical interpretation. Steps: Place an egg in hot water (microwaved? hot from the tap?) for 15 minutes — and then poof, it's hardboiled. Stay tuned for an update on whether or not the star's trick is magic or a sham.
