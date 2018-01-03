The Best New Year's Cleanse For Your Sign

For all the changes we may seek to make at the start of a new year, it can be just as fulfilling to sit with what we already have — or even decide to get rid of some of it. Cleanses of the juice variety aren't our thing, but we're wholly on board with detoxes of a spiritual nature. And after a year like 2017, everybody (and every sign) under the stars could probably use one of those.
Each sign of the Zodiac is in for a very different 2018, so it stands to reason that all 12 should focus their efforts on cleansing a different part of their lives. Ahead, we've recommended one thing that each sign should seek to let go of this year. If you find that your sign's suggested "cleanse" doesn't quite fit, check the cleanse for your moon and rising signs. You just might find the inspiration you've been seeking to make this year feel truly new.
