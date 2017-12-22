Your 2018 Horoscope, Revealed!

Lately, every year seems weirder than the one before. And 2018 is no exception. On December 19, 2017, Saturn, the planet of structure, moved into its own sign (Capricorn), kicking off three years of seriously hard work. Things feel tougher in the short term, but it’s because we’re finally dealing with them head-on. Jupiter, the blabbermouth planet, began spilling Scorpio’s dark secrets last October and will keep it up through November 2018. In regular-people speak? This means sexual harassment and violence will continue to be a major global conversation. Jupiter tends to improve things, so we might see real justice — but we won’t know for sure until the end of the year.
The other major planet news is Uranus, the rebellious planet, moving into grounded Taurus in May. If you’re not feeling sufficiently shaken up yet, by summer you will be. Financial systems are likely to see major changes, and what we value will make a 90-degree turn. Under Uranus, good and bad come tangled up together, freeing us up to change how we manage money, how we treat nature, and how we build a sense of stability in an uncertain world.
Ahead, find out how the planets will affect your sun sign. If you know your rising sign, you can read for that, too.
