Your 2018 Horoscope, Revealed!

Lately, every year seems weirder than the one before. And 2018 is no exception. On December 19, 2017, Saturn, the planet of structure, moved into its own sign (Capricorn), kicking off three years of seriously hard work. Things feel tougher in the short term, but it’s because we’re finally dealing with them head-on. Jupiter, the blabbermouth planet, began spilling Scorpio’s dark secrets last October and will keep it up through November 2018. In regular-people speak? This means sexual harassment and violence will continue to be a major global conversation. Jupiter tends to improve things, so we might see real justice — but we won’t know for sure until the end of the year.