It's nearly impossible to know what any year will hold. There are certain holdovers of course: Maybe a lingering project, or an expected dip into your bank account for a big purchase you need. At the same time, success in the new year can usually be attributed to a mix of hard work, good fortune, and being open to possibilities.
So, as you start to plan out the year ahead, you may want to think more deeply about which areas to plot out down to the letter, and where you can give be a little more spontaneous. To help us determine where and how to set our marks, we've enlisted astrologer Mecca Woods to guide us through what each sign can expect in the realm of work and money in 2018.
Woods says money and security will be big theme this year, partly because of major movement among three planets this year: Jupiter, which is associated with abundance, is moving into Scorpio; Uranus, which governs sudden change and radical, unconventional thinking, is entering Taurus; and Saturn, the planet of responsibility and hard work, is currently in Capricorn.
"We're due for a restructuring of sorts in terms of how we think of making money, and spending money," Woods says. "Some of that has already started to take place with the rise of bitcoin and cryptocurrency."
Whether you're ready to take a risk on the markets, or are laying low at work, here's what you can expect for your sign.
