Yesterday's countdown to midnight was nothing compared to the giddy anticipation leading up to tonight's season premiere of The Bachelor.
Season 22 will get underway at 8 p.m. ET tonight, with "Kissing Bandit" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. meeting the 29 women who will be competing for roses and, ultimately, a marriage proposal. But if you just can't make it through the next few hours, fear not: We have spoilers.
Luyendyk has admitted that he locked lips with at least one woman on the first night. Now, a new interview with Variety reveals more inside intel from the man himself. (Stop reading if you like surprises, FYI.)
Here's what we know about what's happening tonight:
1. Former Bachelor Sean Lowe will be the resident relationship guru, because, well, he's the only one who actually married the woman he chose. Needless to say, Nick Viall was not invited.
2. There may be less booze, a decision prompted by the Bachelor in Paradise scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.
"I do believe there was a little bit less alcohol involved," Luyendyk told Variety. "But that’s okay. That’s great because with that comes with some ramifications. So, yes, I don’t know if there was anything done differently except from maybe the limited use of drinking alcohol.”
3. The women will be a mixed bunch because he doesn't "have a type."
“I was open to a variety and that’s something that the producers knew,” he said of the diverse cast. “They’re all very different and I don’t have a type. So, it was really interesting getting to know everyone and where they came from and their different personalities. And I think I’m a type of person who can really conversate with anyone and that’s what was fun. It was kind of getting to know all these different personalities that first night.”
4. One of those women is Chelsea, who ruffles feathers by finagling some extra time with Luyendyk, according to this sneak peek.
5. Actually, it looks like lots of feathers are being ruffled. Play nice, people.
Tonight, it's Arie's turn. Get ready for an unapologetic season of #TheBachelor, with all the drama and romance you love, at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WQwyLSsUGL— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 1, 2018
But a little drama doesn't impede romance. Luyendyk told Variety that he fell in love with two women (don't they all?), paving the way for what we're sure we'll be billed as the "most dramatic Bachelor finale in history blah blah blah." Roll on (ugh, really?) Janu-Arie.
