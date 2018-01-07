This year's Golden Globes Awards, set to take place this Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton, hold more weight than in year's past, and not just because they mark the 75th anniversary of the awards circuit ceremony. Besides November's Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes will be the first major awards show to take place since #MeToo, the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and the sexual harassment and assault reckoning that's rocked the entire entertainment industry.
The red carpet will reportedly be full of black, as actresses don the color in protest of the harassment that has become public over the past six months. Onstage, there's no doubt that many of those presenting awards and giving acceptance speeches will address the issues that have made headlines and dominated the trade publications. It'll be interesting to see what Seth Myers, this year's host, does with the opening monologue.
The Golden Globes are no stranger to impassioned speeches — many of last year's most memorable ones (here's looking at you, Meryl), focused on issues taking place in politics — but it will be especially interesting to see how A-listers tackle 2017's revelations.
Similar to the Oscars, it's tricky to find a place that will livestream the entire show for free, and not just notable snippets. However, thanks to the abundance of streaming services these days, there are a plenty of affordable options.
To catch the pre-show red carpet, head to Facebook. While Twitter has hosted this in year's past, Facebook inked a deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 2018 that brings the official two-hour pre-show to Facebook Watch. You can watch it here beginning at 6:00 p.m.
If you do have a cable subscription, you can watch the awards portion of the show live on NBC and at NBC.com on Sunday, January 7, beginning at 8 p.m.
You can also access NBC by signing up for YouTube TV ($35/month), Sling TV Blue ($25/month), DirecTV Now ($35/month), Hulu Live ($39.99/month). If you don't already subscribe to one of these services, you can sign up for a free trial and cancel after the Golden Globes to avoid monthly fees.
