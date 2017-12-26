This Is How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating The Holidays

Stars really are just like us. The only thing that they love more than celebrating the holidays is posting about it on social media, which is totally adorable, and we are so here for it. After all, who doesn't love to see unreasonably tall Christmas trees and photos of our favorite celebs teetering on ladders to decorate them?
While we're still scrambling to wrap all of our gifts, these celebs already have their holiday affairs in order. Some, like the Kardashians, even stage elaborate Christmas card photo shoots to document their holiday vibes. This year, as you'll see, the Kardashian clan all wore matching denim looks and brought all the little ones. It's as precious as you think it is.
Let's be real, though. We've all had a collectively rough year, and that absolutely includes the entertainment industry. So that makes their typical holiday-themed social media posts even more soothing for the soul — it's a reminder that the holidays really are about people coming together. Family, friends, and beloved pets are the reason why we exist, and it's something we all share. We don't need one day out of the year to remember those things, but it helps, and considering how challenging 2017 has, we'll take it.
Click on through to see some of your favorite celebs decked out in their holiday gear. Paris Hilton gave us a very cute throwback, Jenna Dewan Tatum is surrounded by dogs, and Britney Spears welcomes the holidays as only she can.
Read These Stories Next: