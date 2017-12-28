How To Find & Share Your Best Snaps Of 2017

If you’re tired of the Instagram best nine craze, but you're still looking for one last way to reflect on the past year, head to Snapchat. For the first time, the app has decided, like almost every other social media platform, to create a year in review, celebrating what it sees as some of your best moments of 2017.
To find yours, open Snapchat and swipe up or tap the “Memories” cards below the camera button. At the top of the “All” tab, you’ll see a new “2017 Story.” The Snaps in the story have been automatically assembled by the app, and are pulled from photos and videos you’ve saved to your Memories throughout the year. Moments that will likely be highlighted include ones where you used Snapchat’s creative tools, such as the emoji brush or magic eraser, as well as ones with indicative dates or captions. Each Story is intended to tell a narrative about your year, so it relies heavily on timestamps.
Advertisement
This also means the moments Snapchat has curated for your Story may not be the ones you see as the best, or most meaningful, events of the year. (It seems to be a common problem with other programmed year-in-review posts on social media, though most other apps use "likes" as a benchmark for judging significance in their versions.) Fortunately, you can edit the Snapchat year-end Story to your liking, and swap out any Snaps you don't like. Simply tap "Edit Story" and "x" out any photos or videos you don't want to make the final cut.
Of course, the other caveat here is you'll need to have saved enough Snaps to your Memories to have a wide enough selection to choose from. If you don't, consider it a lesson learned for next year.
When the Story is complete, tap "Send Story" to share it with friends. Then, you'll really be ready for the blank slate of 2018.
Advertisement