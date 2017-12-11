Last year, #bestnine collages took over Instagram feeds around the world. The collages, which compiled users' most liked Instagram photos of the year into a single post, were an easy way to create a personal year in review that avoided being overly sentimental.
This year, there was some speculation about #bestnine making a comeback in the same collage format. After all, Instagram unveiled slideshows in April, which would make it easy for users to count down their 10 favorite moments of 2017 in a bigger-picture format. But the year-old tradition seems to be holding strong — Instagram is currently inundated with #bestnine collages in the countdown to the Times Square ball drop.
To create yours, go to 2017bestnine.com. Type in your Instagram handle and tap "get". Depending on how many people are using the site at that moment, you may need to wait as long as 10 minutes for your "Best Nine" to be calculated. Scroll past the resulting three-by-three photo grid, and you'll see three options: Original version, photo only version, and 2016 version.
The original version shows the number of likes you received in 2017, as well as an automated caption for the post, "Thank you for your likes!" If you want to post to Instagram with your own caption and no cumulative likes tally, choose the photo only version instead. Take a look back on the previous year's top post — or, compare how many likes you got then — with the 2016 version.
If you want to see anyone else's most liked photos of 2017, whether it's your favorite brand or a celebrity, just type their handle into the search bar. The site also posted 10 collages of its favorite Instagrammers of 2017, including Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande.
If you'd prefer to pick your own best nine (instead of going with your nine most-liked photos of 2017), try PicsArt, Instagram Layout, or another collage-making app. Or, if you want to really do your own thing, create a slideshow of your best nine moments instead.
Now, can 2017 just end already?
