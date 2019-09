Nicky Hilton Has Reportedly Given Birth To A Baby Girl

Yesterday, before news of Nicky Hilton's second daughter had been reported, Paris Hilton teased the announcement by posting three throwback Thursday photos to Instagram. The pictures were taken when Nicky was first born. Two showed Paris holding her baby sister and one featured her and her mother taking Nicky home from the hospital . The photos' captions talked about sisterly love, which may have Paris' way of hinting that she now has two nieces that will understand that precious bond. One of the captions contained the sweet message, "Love at first sight with my baby sis" and included two emojis, one of a girl and one of a baby.