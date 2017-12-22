Nicky Hilton Has Reportedly Given Birth To A Baby Girl

Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild have reportedly welcomed another baby girl into the world.
According to People, Hilton gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday, December 20 in New York. The second-time parents have reportedly named her Terry Marilyn Rothschild. The baby's middle name is after Hilton’s paternal grandmother, Marilyn June Hawley. Terry Marilyn will be the little sister of the couple's first child Lily-Grace Victoria, who was born in July of 2016.
Nicky Hilton's pregnancy was first announced in July, but she and Rothschild did not find out the sex of their baby before she was born. However, Hilton did wear a blue dress and blue heels to her baby shower in November, which had many Instagram commenters convinced the heiress was expecting a boy.
The shower, which, according to People, took place on November 22 at Hilton's parents' Bel-Air mansion, was thrown by Paris Hilton. Though we didn't think Paris could top the baby shower she threw at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel during her sister's last pregnancy, this one looked equally elegant. Instead of all-pink everything, however, this time around, the oldest Hilton sister served up both pink and blue desserts.
Yesterday, before news of Nicky Hilton's second daughter had been reported, Paris Hilton teased the announcement by posting three throwback Thursday photos to Instagram. The pictures were taken when Nicky was first born. Two showed Paris holding her baby sister and one featured her and her mother taking Nicky home from the hospital. The photos' captions talked about sisterly love, which may have Paris' way of hinting that she now has two nieces that will understand that precious bond. One of the captions contained the sweet message, "Love at first sight with my baby sis" and included two emojis, one of a girl and one of a baby.
