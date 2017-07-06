Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby

On July 8, 2016, Nicky Hilton Rothchild gave birth to her first child. Today, almost exactly one year later, it was announced that she and her husband James Rothchild are expecting once again. A rep confirmed Nicky’s pregnancy to E! News earlier today, saying, "The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family."
July seems to be a very lucky time of year for Hilton and Rothchild, a British banking heir. The two were married at Kensington Palace in July 2015 after four years of dating. A year later, their first child, a daughter named Lily Grace Victoria, was born in New York City.
During her first pregnancy, Nicky’s big sister Paris threw her a beautiful baby shower at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Over the weekend, Nicky and Paris were spotted celebrating a different kind of occasion. According to many Instagram photos, both sisters attended the 21st birthday party of Princess Olympia of Greece, and keeping with the “5021 Revolution” theme, Nicky wore a Marie Antoinette-inspired white gown. The gowns' many ruffles hid any sign of a baby.
After the party in The Cotswolds, Nicky headed to Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week with her mother Kathy Hilton, E! News reports. It was there that she stunned in a loose pink Valentino Haute Couture dress.
After Hilton gave birth to her daughter Lily last July, Paris wrote a heart-felt message to her younger sister on social media saying, "I am so happy for my sister @NickyHilton on her new baby girl Lily-Grace! She is so beautiful & precious! I'm in love! So excited to be an aunt! #AuntParis" We can't wait to hear the loving words #AuntParis has to say this time around, and we're looking forward to hearing how Lily Grace feels about being a big sis like Paris.
