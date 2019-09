Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby

After Hilton gave birth to her daughter Lily last July, Paris wrote a heart-felt message to her younger sister on social media saying, "I am so happy for my sister @NickyHilton on her new baby girl Lily-Grace! She is so beautiful & precious! I'm in love! So excited to be an aunt! #AuntParis " We can't wait to hear the loving words #AuntParis has to say this time around, and we're looking forward to hearing how Lily Grace feels about being a big sis like Paris.