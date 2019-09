A Shop Owner Has Accused Danny Masterson Of Sexual Assault On Twitter

This report brought scrutiny to Netflix, which employed Masterson at the time as a cast member of the sitcom The Ranch. After a Netflix executive told one of Masterson's accusers that the streaming site "didn't believe" the rumors, as per Huffpost, Netflix terminated its relationship with Masterson . Netflix also announced that The Ranch, which also stars Ashton Kutcher, had been re-written to exclude Masterson's character, and production of the show would continue in 2018 without the actor.