So when the surprisingly climactic storyline in The Post had me on the edge of my seat for two hours in disbelief that a democratic government ever had the audacity to think it could control the media, it was impossible not to think about Trump. And throughout the story, we get an inside look into the recreated newsrooms at both The Washington Post and The Times. Both teams struggle with the potential damage unveiling the contents of the Pentagon Papers could have, with the main concern being that putting such intimate details about our country's government out in the open could potentially have threatened national security. But once they determined that there was no immediate threat to the country, Streep said the quote that many journalists have echoed in 2017: "If we don't hold them accountable, who will?"