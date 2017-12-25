You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If there's one time of the year that we need a little extra glow and illumination, it's holiday season. There are countless parties to attend and Instagrams to be taken, all on little sleep and lots of booze and sugar, so we want our cheeks to match the wattage of the Rockefeller tree if possible.
Thankfully, Becca Cosmetics, one of our go-to brands for all our highlighting needs, recently launched a slew of stunning duo-chrome highlighters dubbed the "Light Chasers." Each pan is a combination of two different shape-shifting hues — think rose to hot pink, bronze to emerald, opal to sapphire. The formula is buttery and super-pigmented, so its no surprise that these limited edition highlighters are running very low in stock on Sephora's website. Over half of the shades are sold out, including our personal favorite, Champagne Dream Flashes Bellini, a soft peach with rose gold shift.
But don't give up your glowy dreams yet. Ahead, we've rounded up a few stellar alternatives that'll keep your cheeks photo-ready through NYE and beyond.