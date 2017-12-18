Why Everyone Is Talking About Dry Shampoo Sheets Right Now

Few of our relationships have lasted longer than the one we have with dry shampoo. The oil-sopping formulas have gotten us through early morning SoulCycle classes, eight-day no 'poo challenges, and hungover brunches. But what happens when you can't get your holy grail hair product through TSA? Luckily, there's a hair sheet for that.
Years ago, brands like Kérastase and Nunzio Saviano respectively jumped on the chance to hack the system, offering up smoothing hair sheets to tame flyaways. Like dryer sheets for frizz, these beauty wipes used a blend of lightweight oils to nip any awry hairs in the bud. Now, the one-and-done product is moving into dry shampoo territory. The only question: Can they stand up to our favorite sprays?
Truth is, these travel-friendly sheets are made for on-the-go touch-ups, like when you're on a flight, in between meetings, or commuting to work after a workout. Being mess-free, they also don't have that lingering white powder that tends to build up at your roots. But, while oil-absorbing sheets for your face are known to soak up every inch of grease on your forehead, it doesn't exactly work that way for your hair. So, can these dry shampoo sheets replace your regular go-to? Probably not. Will the chic blotting papers keep you fresh and polished in the most desperate of situations? Definitely.
Click ahead to check out next year's most innovative hair trend — and the products you'll want to stock up on yourself.