Why This Clip Of Hollywood's Top Actresses Is Going Viral

Actually watching the clip, it's hard to say how much of these reactions are for real and how much the public is attributing their own views of Allen onto the women's facial expressions. After all, it's unrealistic to expect Winslet to not talk about Allen since she's currently doing press for his movie, this isn't the first time she's spoken positively about the director. In September, before the #MeToo movement started but long after the accusations against Allen had been public, Winslet was asked point-blank about the controversy, and told the New York Times that, "As the actor in [Wonder Wheel], you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person."