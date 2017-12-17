There's having a good relationship with your in-laws, and then there's being totally cool with them buying a mansion across the street. We're really wondering how Kanye West feels about Kris Jenner doing just that, now that she's closed on a $9.925 million estate in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Didn't they just finally move out of his mother-in-law's house five minutes ago?
Okay, "across the street" is a little different when you're talking about a gigantic estate like this, but it's still going to be mighty convenient for Grandma Jenner to pop on over to see Kim Kardashian's kids, North, Saint, and the baby girl that's on the way. Unless, of course, this newest purchase is just a real-estate investment for the Kardashian matriarch and not a new home for herself. Jenner is reportedly producing a TV show on the subject starring her real estate broker, Tomer Fridman, and Scott Disick, so this would be a good time for her to add to her collection of mansions.
Whatever its intended fate, this is an impressive purchase. According to Trulia, it's a 9,400-square-foot, six-bed, seven-bath home that sits on a hilly 55,757-square-foot lot. The light-filled, stylishly designed place looks ideal for entertaining, with an open-plan kitchen and living room. Pocket doors open up from the living room to the patio, so the action can seamlessly continue indoors. The backyard includes a "zero-edge" swimming pool, a spa, and a barbecue center with a fire pit. The family can also watch themselves loom larger than life in a screening room. For more grown-up gatherings, there's also a den with a bar. Naturally, the master bedroom also features a massive walk-in closet.
Jenner still owns the other Hidden Hills pad that she remodeled extensively in 2015 and showed off to InStyle. In October, however, she sold the spot in Studio City which stood in for the facade of her home on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Perhaps this new place could be their new fake home?
