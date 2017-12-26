Brace yourselves for a brighter than bright January, stargazers. What is usually a dark and dreary month will be graced with two full moons this year, with the first one reaching its crest the night between January 1 and 2. Where this full moon will usher in the energy we traditionally associate with the January full moon, the second one, set to arrive on the 31st, will be a blue moon.
Known as the Wolf Moon, the Hunger Moon, or the Cold Moon, January's full moon offers you a chance to reflect on the year to come. And the fact that it occurs the night after New Year's Eve shouldn't keep you from going all out. Spend the night with the friends you want to grow closer to in the next 12 months or send out job applications under the light of the full moon. Anything that will lay the foundation for a fruitful 2018 is a worthy celebration.
That said, the full moon at the end of the month will wield an entirely different influence. The blue moon, which refers to the second full moon to occur in any calendar month, has long been connected to the divine feminine and heightened psychic influence, but its spiritual association that we relate to most is that of second chances.
Just as January draws to a close, the blue moon will arrive to give you one more opportunity to speak your piece before a new month begins. Don't sell yourself short when the whole month lies ahead, but this final burst of lunar energy is definitely worth planning ahead for, too — especially when you consider that February will have no full moon at all.
This is a sign that, if you've been putting off a big talk or project that you didn't feel up to tackling on January 2, you should still get it done this month. Full moons are excellent times for confronting hard truths and bringing hidden feelings to light — why do you think they're so bright, anyway? Speaking your mind shouldn't be a chore, and with the moon's expressive energy on your side, you may have an easier time finding the right words.
On a more spiritual note, if you had plans for a major ritual or an evening of self-care, pencil it in for the 31st, so that you can start February off on a high note and ride those vibes until the next full moon on March 1.
