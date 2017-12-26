This is a sign that, if you've been putting off a big talk or project that you didn't feel up to tackling on January 2, you should still get it done this month. Full moons are excellent times for confronting hard truths and bringing hidden feelings to light — why do you think they're so bright, anyway? Speaking your mind shouldn't be a chore, and with the moon's expressive energy on your side, you may have an easier time finding the right words.