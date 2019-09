Known as the Wolf Moon, the Hunger Moon, or the Cold Moon , January's full moon offers you a chance to reflect on the year to come. And the fact that it occurs the night after New Year's Eve shouldn't keep you from going all out. Spend the night with the friends you want to grow closer to in the next 12 months or send out job applications under the light of the full moon. Anything that will lay the foundation for a fruitful 2018 is a worthy celebration.