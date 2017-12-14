If you keep up with Lindsay Lohan news, which of course you do, you probably heard that recently Paris Hilton totally dissed her by telling the world that Lohan wasn’t actually invited on that iconic 2006 girls’ night out with Hilton and Britney Spears. Don't worry, though, Lohan clearly doesn't need them because now she's got a true best friend in Je-Yong Ha, or as he calls himself "Korean Hulk."
According to GQ, Je-Yong Ha is a competitive power lifter, thus the muscles and the name. Ha and Lohan, who both maintain an impressive jet-set lifestyle, have been hanging together for a while, but in early December, rumors started swirling that the two were more than just friends. Lohan and Ha do show up together quite a bit on the lifter's Instagram feed. However, none of the photos seem to be outwardly romantic. GQ recently reached out to Ha to see what the actual nature of his relationship with the actress is, and lucky for those of us who are interested in knowing details about every aspect of Lindsay Lohan's life, he spilled. According to Ha, they really are just close friends.
Ha actually finds those dating rumors ridiculous. The Korean Hulk explained what happened when he first caught wind of the reports, saying, "I was at home watching TV when I got a message from Lindsay. She told me to Google her name. When I searched her name on Google, there were tons of articles about us. Lindsay and I laughed hysterically at this."
An erudite source close to Lohan told Vanity Fair, "Lol they are 100% not dating at all. They’re just friends."
Ha also said that he isn't actually dating anyone right now, but Lohan does seem to be one of his closest companions. He told GQ that they would likely be spending Christmas and New Year's Day together.
When asked how he met Lohan, Ha gave a straightforward but sweet answer with few details. He explained, "We first met in Mykonos, Greece. Lindsay is a great person. She’s very kind, and she’s an angel." If you have just one person who thinks you're an angel, you definitely don't need Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, right?
