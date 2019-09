According to GQ, Je-Yong Ha is a competitive power lifter , thus the muscles and the name. Ha and Lohan, who both maintain an impressive jet-set lifestyle, have been hanging together for a while, but in early December, rumours started swirling that the two were more than just friends. Lohan and Ha do show up together quite a bit on the lifter's Instagram feed . However, none of the photos seem to be outwardly romantic. GQ recently reached out to Ha to see what the actual nature of his relationship with the actress is, and lucky for those of us who are interested in knowing details about every aspect of Lindsay Lohan's life, he spilled. According to Ha, they really are just close friends.