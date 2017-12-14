DJ Earworm Gives Us Our Year In Song & Yes, It Will Be Stuck In Your Head

The holiday season is in full swing, and for many people, that means nonstop Christmas songs (you know who you are). For those of us who get a little sick of all the jingle-jangle elf tunes, Billboard reports that DJ Earworm (a.k.a. Jordan Roseman) has just dropped his latest track, "United States of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)."
This four-minute year-in-review banger is a mashup of 25 of the year's most popular singles, including "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B, "That's The Way I Like It" by Bruno Mars, "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift, "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and honestly more Imagine Dragons than anyone should consume in one sitting.
Advertisement
Despite all of the "Thunder," this track is a winner and is somehow even catchier than "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Should you not want to take a listen until after December 25, that's fine, too. "United States of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)" is sure to be everywhere on New Year's Eve. Just make sure you have the perfect party dress to flaunt as you dance the night (and year) away.
Other tracks included are "Havana" by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, "Something Just Like This" by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, "Shape Of You" by Ed Sheeran, and "HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar.
The mashup has been met with excitement (and a lot of exclamation points) by fans. One person tweeted, "OMG I'M WAITING FOR THIS ALL YEAR." Another wrote, "I love how your Mashup tells a story every year, about the year."
So there you have it: 2017 sounded a lot better than it actually was. At least when we look back, we can bob our heads to these infectious, uplifting beats.
Advertisement