Early this morning, somebody posted a tweet from CNN host Anderson Cooper's account that called Donald Trump a "tool" and "pathetic loser." Both CNN and Cooper said somebody had hacked into his account.
The tweet was posted (and promptly deleted) just a few hours after Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore in the nail-biting Alabama Senate special election, becoming the first Democrat since 1992 to win a Senate seat in the state.
Trump tweeted that he had originally backed Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in September's primary, because Moore couldn't win. He endorsed Strange in the primary race and visited Alabama to campaign for him at a rally.
Advertisement
"The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump tweeted at 6:22 a.m.
In response, Cooper's account posted this comment:
"Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser," it read.
CNN Communications issued a statement saying that someone had gained access to Cooper's handle to reply to POTUS.
This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017
Cooper, too, tweeted that it wasn't him. "Just woke up to find out someone gained access to my Twitter account," he said. "I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened."
In a statement to Refinery29, CNN said that geolocation tools confirmed the tweet was not sent from Cooper's phone. "Anderson was in Washington, and we have proof the tweet was sent from New York, from a phone belonging to his assistant," said CNN. "His assistant inadvertently left his phone unlocked and unattended at the gym early this morning, and someone took the phone and sent the tweet." Cooper's assistant is the only other person with access to the account, according to the company.
Although it's safe to say that the tweet isn't Cooper's doing, the Anderson Cooper 360° host has gotten into hot water for snarky comments before.
Newsweek calls him the "eye-roll king," and he's apologized for once rolling his eyes while talking to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. He also apologized to conservative pundit Jeffrey Lord back in May for saying, "If Trump took a dump on his desk, you would defend it." A few months later, CNN fired Lord for tweeting the Nazi salute at a critic.
Related Video:
Advertisement