Lunch With Chloë Sevigny, A New York City Ballet Tour, & More Over-The-Top Gifts

Business, as Lim explained to Refinery29 in September, “hasn’t been a linear path.” He adds: “It's the way we’ve always operated and I think probably one of the reasons why we are still around is because we’ve been able to create a language that is really unique to us as we change and as our interests grow.” We’d say! In addition to the fancy-schmancy gifts (whose proceeds go to charity), Opening Ceremony will also offer more typical items like the varsity jacket ($475), shrunken toggle jacket ($535), and the varsity cardigan ($179). But we've rounded up the more over-the-top, dream-come-true options ahead.