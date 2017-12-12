Lunch With Chloë Sevigny, A New York City Ballet Tour, & More Over-The-Top Gifts

Opening Ceremony isn’t just all about cool collaborations with Vans and Esprit. This holiday season, the retailer is upping the ante something serious when it comes to giving absolutely insane, life-changing gifts. Carol Lim and Humberto Leon see the functional-but-totally-fine sweater you intended to give, and raise you once-in-a-lifetime experiences ranging from lunches with a celebrity to a private New York City Ballet tour.
Business, as Lim explained to Refinery29 in September, “hasn’t been a linear path.” He adds: “It's the way we’ve always operated and I think probably one of the reasons why we are still around is because we’ve been able to create a language that is really unique to us as we change and as our interests grow.” We’d say! In addition to the fancy gifts (whose proceeds go to charity), Opening Ceremony will also offer more typical items like the varsity jacket (£377), shrunken toggle jacket (£417), and the varsity cardigan (£142). But we've rounded up the more over-the-top, dream-come-true options ahead.