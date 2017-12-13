The cool, refreshing spice of peppermint is one that we know all too well. Found in everything from chewing gum to toothpaste, and even body wash, we probably don't go a day without the iconic, minty flavor (unless, of course, you're a fan of fruity toothpaste). This is especially true during the holiday season where peppermint completely takes over grocery stores, parties, and all forms of dessert.
This winter we're faced with arguably the largest assortment of peppermint-themed goods ever. In an effort to help narrow down your options, we put together a list of 18 limited-edition products that'll keep you in the spirit long after the snow has melted. That is, only if you stock up before they're gone.