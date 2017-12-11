Anastasia Beverly Hills Is Having A HUGE Sale On Its Best-Selling Glow Kit

It's December, which means that there's a good chance that the weather outside is just a smidge frightful. However, that doesn't mean everything in your life has to be dull and grey — and that certainly doesn't extend to your makeup.
Fortunately, one of the most coveted makeup brands of the year is here to help with your pre-New Year's glow-up. Anastasia Beverly Hills is having a huge sale right now, and yes, it extends to its famous glow kits.
Anastasia Beverly Hills may be best known for providing the world with the gold standard of brow kits, but lately, the world is obsessed with this makeup company's highlighter game. The highlighter palettes, known as "glow kits," come with four to six different iridescent shades, perfect for swiping on cheekbones or dotting the corner of one's eye for some extra sparkle.
The price of the kits range from $40 to $45 dollars, but today, they're on major sale. Snag one glow kit and you get a second one for free. Yep: It's a buy one, get one day on Anastasia Beverly Hills' website, so don't feel too guilty about stuffing your own stocking with a few of these palettes.
It's not just the glow kits that are on sale, either. According to the official website, you can also score BOGO deals on liquid glow, eyeshadow singles, and liquid lipsticks.
There is one (small) catch with the Anastasia Beverly Hills deal, however. The fine print stipulates that the offer is exclusive to like purchases, which means that you can't get a liquid lipstick and expect a free eyeshadow single — you must buy two of the same items in order to get the discount.
Still, this discount has major perks — like scoring a highlighter appropriate for the casual work day and one ready for all of your holiday parties. Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow...
