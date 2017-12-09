Trim Your Tree With A Powerful Woman: Beyoncé, Hillary, & Serena Tree Toppers Are Here

Shimmery stars, fairies, and anon angels as your tree topper are so last Christmas (and not in the Wham! song sense). Instead, add some modern inspiration from the leading women in politics, entertainment, and sports to get you into the holiday spirit.
That is just what the UK-based not-for-profit organization Women To Look Up To wants you to do this season. Just in time for the holidays, the company released a few Christmas tree-topper alternatives featuring some women you’ve definitely heard of.
Firstly, there’s the Queen herself, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, dressed in a signature bodysuit, overcoat, heels, and of course, a pair of angel wings. The only thing missing is Bey’s halo.
Next up, is Madam Secretary herself, Hillary Clinton, dressed from head to toe in a white suit, and adorned with angel wings and a hopeful expression.
Queen of the court Serena Williams is another option. Naturally, she’s seen both serving a tennis ball and an intensely focused gaze.
How could you not want to stare at these women all December long?
The 3D sculpted toppers are bad ass and sell for roughly $107.oo. If that’s out of your price range, then fret not. They also offer Christmas cards featuring Bey, Hillz, Serena, Michelle Obama, Adele, and Jolie. A pack of six cards retails for around 10 bucks (considering the exchange rate.)
According to the Women To Look Up To site, the brand aims to “shine a light on modern female role models, be they world famous or working behind the scenes” in an effort to “further women’s position within society.”
The company doesn’t only focus on famous women. As Konbini noted, they also offer custom services. Though the catch is unless you plan on visiting their offices in London anytime soon, a Christmas topper of mom, or grandma will have to wait.
