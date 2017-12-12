Lipstick has seen some shit. The inside of Cleopatra's royal quarters; the signing of the Declaration of Independence; the rise and fall of each of Taylor Swift's relationships. There are backstories behind every little tube — 5,000 years worth of them, in fact. And now, Sephora is adding its own chapter.
Starting today on its app and online December 13, the retailer will introduce 40 (!) new Sephora Collection lip shades in three different finishes (cream, matte, and metallic). Only this time, it's not just the smooth, super-pigmented formula inside that's worth all the heart-eyed emojis, but also the new packaging.
Made up of 10 individual themes, with four complementary lipsticks under each, #LipStories is intended to "celebrate wild adventures, childhood nostalgia, treasured memories, and the excitement of what the future holds," says Elizabeth Hayes, the Vice President of Sephora Collection. "Whether it’s a soft nude, classic red, deep berry, or creamy white — the shade range within the mini stories offers a little something for everyone."
But words alone don't do them justice — you have to see these lipsticks for yourself. At just $8 a pop, a good story has rarely costed less.