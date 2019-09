More than one month after the horrific shooting that killed 26 people , KSAT reports that Ward remains hospitalized and is being treated for a shattered femur and issues with one of his kidneys. While he's likely going to need to spend Christmas in his hospital bed, Ward's grandmother told KSAT that she still wants this December to be memorable for him by requesting that people send seasonal cards. Those who want to can also include a one-dollar bill (to be saved up for a fun go-cart) or a photo of kids having fun with their pets.