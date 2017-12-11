I've never been a big believer in making New Year's resolutions. It isn't that I don't think setting goals is a good thing (it obviously is), my problem with New Year's resolutions is that the ritual too often results in January hype that quickly fades away. How many times have you set a resolution on January 1 only to have forgotten it by the time February rolls around?
One way to help with keeping resolutions is to find tools that will help you stick with them. This is where some of the latest tech comes into play: Beyond the fact that investing in a product will make you more likely to want to use it to get your money's worth, new smart devices can make achieving certain goals almost effortless.
Ahead, a look at seven products that can help you clean more regularly, exercise your green thumb, and wake up earlier in 2018.