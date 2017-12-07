Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Dance Be To Ed Sheeran?

Today's a big day for Ed Sheeran. First, he received an MBE, meaning he's a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire due to his work in music and charity, but, even more exciting, he has officially thrown his hat into the ring to play Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first dance at their wedding.
"Yeah, why not?!" he said when reporters asked if he'd be up for the task, according to People. However, before you get too excited, the royal couple have not actually been in touch with the singer — yet.
That makes sense, since they're in the middle of a ton of other planning for their May 2018 celebration. Late last month, the couple announced a venue, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and released other details, like the fact that the Royal Family will be paying for the wedding.
However, even if they don't ask Sheeran to attend, that doesn't mean he won't still be there. Back in 2015, the "Shape Of You" singer crashed the wedding of Australian couple Matt and Kya Debono, and sang "Thinking Out Loud" for their first dance.
"Make lots of babies!" he yelled in farewell following the performance, which is pretty much exactly what I've been commenting on every picture I see of Markle and Prince Harry.
There are still many months ahead that I'm sure will be filled with details for us to eat up regarding the lavish nupitals, but if my opinion means anything, then please someone let the palace know that I need to see the Queen dancing to "Shape Of You" or this life will not have been worth living.
