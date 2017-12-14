Instead of just going with the holiday flow, finds ways to keep yourself on task. Start by putting your phone airplane mode for portions of the day to avoid the temptation of responding to every buzz and chime. When you're not at work, add things to your online shopping carts that you might want to hit 'Buy' on later, but don't spend your day browsing. When it comes to colleagues, do be of good cheer and feel free to share holiday plans, but try to set deadlines for yourself so that you know how long you can make lunch stories last, and when you have to get back to the grind.