7 London Holiday Attractions You Have To Hit Up Before Christmas

It might be our obsession with Love Actually, but there's something about London during Christmastime that makes us feel warm and fuzzy all over.
The city looks like a holiday greeting card come to life around this time of year, with countless twinkle lights draped across many of its most iconic streets. Department stores and hotels get a jolly makeover, and don't even get us started on the Christmas markets and skating rinks.
As the holidays draw near, there are even more things to see and do than usual — which can be overwhelming if you're only in town for a few days. But fret not: We've built an essential list of winter festivities you should save time for. Click on for the merriest London attractions to check out before the end of the year.