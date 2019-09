But in the days that followed Franken's resignation, signs emerged that Smith could be a potential candidate for the seat in the long-term, too. Democratic sources told The Associated Press that she is considering running in the eventual special election if appointed. That news came as several outlets reported that Democrats in Washington are urging the governor to pick an appointee who wants to be on the ballot in 2018, the thinking being that running as a (short-term) incumbent gives them an advantage when it comes to voter recognition and fundraising.Smith, 59, is a longtime player on the Minnesota political scene. Before joining the ticket as lieutenant governor in 2014, she was Dayton's chief of staff and a top aide to Minneapolis Mayor RT Ryback. A staunch advocate for reproductive rights, Smith also served as a vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota in the mid-2000s. Her high-profile and hands-on role in the current administration generated lots of buzz that she would run to replace Dayton when he retires in 2018, but Smith put a stop to those rumors in March when she announced that she wouldn't seek the seat.