The Top Trending Toys Of 2017 Are Adorably Strange

Every year, I look forward to Google's list of the most popular toy searches. While Google releases plenty of categorized trending search lists around the holidays, this one differs in a very distinct way: It introduces most people over the age of 15 to products they've never even heard of.
This year's list doesn't disappoint. While gaming devices like Xbox and Nintendo are, unsurprisingly, still among the most popular, there are also adorably strange toys like Fingerlings, mini robotic pets that respond to your touch, and L.O.L Surprise, Bratz-like babies that come packed with extras.
Ahead, a countdown of the top trending toys of 2017. Warning: This list will probably make you wish you were a kid again.