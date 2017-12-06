It's that time of year again, when we like to slowly drive up and down the streets of our neighborhoods ogling at just how much effort people put into making their houses look nicer than our own. If you ask me, holiday lights are great, but I much prefer looking at people's Christmas trees. There's just something so personal about them: Each one tells a story.
But this year, the trees are looking a little different. According to Apartment Therapy, there's a trend that's resurfacing from way back when — this year, it's all about the snow-white trees. With over 31,000 hashtag results on Instagram, it's safe to say this trend is lit.
And because white is a great neutral color, there are endless ways to dress up the tree with your unique style and favorite ornaments.
Ahead, a few of our favorite all-white trees gracing Instagram this year. If anything, this might just convince you to splurge on brand-new holiday decor.