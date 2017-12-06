Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Start A Commission Of Women In Hollywood To Combat Industry Abuse

"Men need more social awareness. But this comes down to equality, and until all women in every job are paid equally for the same amount of work, how are we ever going to be thought of as equals? As long as there is one group of humans that is overruling another one, there's going to be abuse, [and] why would we be thought of as equals?," Lawrence said to Winfrey. "My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don't think you ever do feel settled, [but] as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you're looking at the world and going, 'How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?'"