A Stunning Photoshoot Encourages Black Moms To Breastfeed

"Breastfeeding is a mother's gift to herself, her baby, and the earth"-Pamela K. Wiggins I'm doing what's best for me and my child not what's best for society. Swipe⬅️ #HCINCSHOT #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #blackwomenbreastfeed #melaninmilk #breastfeedingmom #isupport #Istandwiththem #outdoorphotography #outdoorphotographer #model #mommyandme #photography #photooftheday #breastfeedingphotography #nikon #35mmstreetphotography #art #beauty #strongwomen #ourbabiesmatter #baby #noshame #healthyfood #healthybaby #blackandwhitephotography #newbornphotography #worldbreastfeedingweek #breastfeedingmonth #blackbreastfeedingweek

A post shared by Lakisha Cohill (@hc_incorporated) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT