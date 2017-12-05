Claire Foy Feels Guilty For Her New Role Because She Isn’t American

Claire Foy will be playing the Queen for the last time this Friday when second season of The Crown premieres on Netflix. Actress Olivia Colman will be taking on the role in the following seasons, allowing Foy to explore other projects. However, there's one in particular she feels a little bit guilty about.
In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Foy was sporting a brand new shortcut, which she revealed was for her upcoming role in First Man as Janet Armstrong, Neil Armstrong's wife.
"I know I'm not an American, I'm sorry," she said, ducking from the audience. "I know I'm not an American. I feel like a bit of a fraud, because she's very American, it's the most American story."
"We know you're not really her — unless you were married to Neil Armstrong," Fallon joked.
"I just apologize in advance," she continued. Of course, there's no need to apologize, especially when she'll be playing opposite Ryan Gosling, who, for the record, also isn't American. If anything, we're just happy she's setting out to do exactly what she wanted.
"I’m sure to some people it sounds amazing but to us it’s like, seven years of playing the same person?" she told People about her departure from the Netflix series. "And this is a tough job, you know? It’s long, a good nine-monther. And that’s a lot of your life that you sign over to it. I’m going to miss it terribly. But I just can’t wait to see where it goes, I just can’t wait."
First Man isn't the only project Foy has up her sleeve now that season two of The Crown is almost officially out. She will also be acting alongside Juno Temple in Unsane, and with Cameron Britton in The Girl In The Spider's Web.
The Crown drops on Netflix this Friday, December 8. Watch Foy's interview with Fallon below!
