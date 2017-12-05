Target Has The Best Feminist Gifts

We've put together definitive gift guides on what to buy the feminists in your life, from T-shirts to pins to scented candles that smell like male tears (yep, those exist). Those guides — until now — have not included items from good ol' Target.
But the red bullseye continues to surprise us every day, and it turns out that it carries all manner of badass, feminist-inspired gifts, from T-shirts to books to wine tumblers. So we scouted out Target's best feminist gifts, and found something for everyone on your list — from the friend who still hasn't read We Should All Be Feminists to your aunt who just wants a kick-ass container for her wine.
Check them out, ahead.