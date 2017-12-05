Despite the impending doom of your alarm clock on a Monday morning, Sunday nights aren't so bad. Our best advice on nipping the scaries in the bud can probably be found right in your bathroom, nestled atop your sink, hiding on a shelf somewhere between your spot treatments and your Band-Aids. Yes, smoothing on a face mask can do wonders for a racing mind.
Whether you're overwhelmed by the upcoming weekday's lengthy to-do list — or the NFL playoff race — partaking in a calming multi-masking regimen will make everything better. Don't believe it? Just ask Chris Pratt. (Come on, how else do you think Jurassic World's leading man continues to look as if he's aging in reverse if not for a very good beauty routine?) But Pratt's most recent Instagram post convinces us otherwise.
Pratt's most recent Instagram post shows us how to do self-care on Sunday right. While preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles versus Seattle Seahawks game, the actor took a quiet moment to slip on a rubber sheet mask in preparation for the nail-biting matchup. He even slipped two de-puffing eye masks on underneath for an added dose of hydration. And just like that, the 38-year-old became a multi-masking marvel.
Luckily, his hairstylist Bridget Brager was there to massage the serum from the mask onto his skin, so he could reap every last ounce of the complexion-boosting benefits. "You're welcome for the opportunity to give me this amazing facial massage with the creepy plastic mask on," he joked to Brager. "I'm like a little Christmas Hannibal Lecter."
Luckily for the actor, the Seahawks won. Unluckily for you, we have yet to find out the Pratt-approved sheet masks hiding in his medicine cabinet.
