Billy Bush Vocalizes Support For Survivors On Colbert

For more than a year now, Billy Bush has been dealing with the fallout after a conversation he had with then-civilian Donald Trump leaked to the public. In the damning Access Hollywood tape, Bush listened as Trump bragged about sexually harassing and assaulting women, casually proclaiming that he can "grab 'em by the pussy." The tape ultimately cost Bush his job at the Today Show.
As his world collapsed around him, Bush was forced to watch as Trump was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States. Life, as they say, is not always fair. But it wasn't until last week when Trump reportedly said it wasn't him speaking on the Access Hollywood tape that Bush threw down his foot and put into words how angry the entire situation had made him in an op-ed for The New York Times.
On Monday night, Bush took his fight from print to television on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he used the opportunity to focus on the women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.
TONIGHT: After his op-ed in the @NYTimes, Billy Bush stops by #LSSC to reveal why he's speaking out now, and to talk about what really happened on that bus. pic.twitter.com/buSWhph3mJ— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2017
"You've got 20 women — at the time, I don't know what the exact number 'cause there's more — but 20 women who used their names [when coming forward with allegations against Trump]," Bush told Colbert. "We've got powerful people being held accountable now, and sometimes they use anonymous sources. All of these women came out with their names and told their detailed accounts."
While the Trump administration has since said that these women were "liars," Bush passionately defended their claims and questioned why anyone would choose to make up such allegations.
"Twenty women don't get together and say, 'Hey, you know what would be really fun? Let's take down a powerful guy together. Ha ha ha.' No, they don't," he said.
Bush concluded with a stark message for the president: "Enough's enough, stop playing around with people's lives."
