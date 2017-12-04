Because of his albinism, Sherlock must take special precautions before spending time outdoors. For starters, he can only play in the McKays' shaded courtyard, and only goes for walks in the late afternoon when the sun is about to set, or when it's very overcast — and even then, his parents have to slather him in doggy sunscreen before he can leave the house. "He can’t just have free access to go outside where he could sit and sunbake or he would get really burnt," McKay explained. "They get sunburnt so easily and are more likely to get skin cancer, which could be fatal." Sherlock's eyes are also extremely sensitive to the sun, so he never leaves home without his signature pair of sunglasses. Yes, Sherlock wears sunglasses.