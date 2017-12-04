Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum always know how to make us swoon — they're one celebrity couple who always seem to be on the same page. This time, Tatum is eliciting all the "awws" with his incredibly touching birthday tribute to his wife.
Tatum shared the tribute on Instagram and Twitter — and when you read his words, you'll swoon, too. "This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. #leica," he captioned a photo of Dewan Tatum.
"Happy life day" just has a better ring to it than "Happy birthday," doesn't it? And why wouldn't you remind someone of what you love about them on their birthday? Honestly, this post is perfect.
The Tatums celebrated Jenna's birthday with a vacation, too. The pair went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend. Apparently, they spent their time at a luxury resort and on the beach. Sounds like a pretty romantic and relaxing weekend!
And in case anyone else around the beach didn't know it was Dewan Tatum's birthday, it looks like her husband had that covered, too.
This year has been one i will never forget. Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!! ❤️??
