This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. #leica

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:22am PST