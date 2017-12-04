I'm unashamed to admit that I'm more terrified of some home security commercials than I am of horror movies. That is, unless that film combines breaking and entering and knife-wielding bad guys à la The Strangers.
,So, if you're like me, this story of a robber breaking into Kelly Clarkson's home and going through her kid's room is bound to raise the hairs on the back of your neck.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson revealed that she caught the incident "on camera."
"It was just one of those things that sucked, you know? Somebody was in your kid's room and ransacked our whole room and closet and everything, and that's never a good feeling," she told ET before adding that this was the third time she's been robbed.
Advertisement
While Clarkson said that no one else was home during the break-in, the experience has left her and her husband feeling shaken as they worry about the security of their family.
"I think it's different when you have kids," she told ET. "It's a different level of, 'Ugh.' We're blessed we weren't home. It definitely sucks and it's good that our two older kids weren't with us and our two younger kids don't really get it."
Clarkson is tough, but I can only imagine that the images of a stranger going through her children's belongings will haunt her for some time.
Thankfully, the burglary doesn't appear to be dampening Clarkson's spirits too much. Just one day after the violating experience, Clarkson brought down the house with a performance of "Meaning of Life" at Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles. While there, Billboard reports Kelly Rowland presented the "Since U Been Gone" singer with the Powerhouse Award. Previous winners include Andra Day, Brittany Howard, and Jessie J.
I cannot say thank you enough for being a part of that moment with me last night! You have such a kind spirit and killer style! I’ve been a fan for so many years! Love you girl! ? https://t.co/byXQS6dvog— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 1, 2017
To make things sweeter, her incredible Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden just aired, she was nominated for a Grammy, and she's about to be featured in CBS' festive special, A Home for the Holidays. Let's hope the remainder of her holiday season is filled with love, joy, and even more positive news.
Advertisement