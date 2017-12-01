Millie Bobby Brown & Brooklynn Prince's Friendship Is Something To Believe In

Good news! Millie Bobby Brown has a new friend, and it happens to be Brooklynn Prince, the pint-sized star of The Florida Project. Prince admitted on People TV that she and the Stranger Things star were newfound buddies.
"I just love her," she said, adding that Brown is her "favorite FaceTime person." Prince is 7.
Brown, 13, is quite the social butterfly. She's notably good friends with Maddie Ziegler, the dance prodigy, and she's recently been hanging out with Drake.
Her relationship with Brown is a bit more like mentoring, it seems. After all, Prince is undergoing the same Hollywood whirlwind that Brown endured last summer when Stranger Things debuted on Netflix. Prince explained that Brown has given her talk show advice.
Recalled Prince, "She said to, if you’re still thinking about your question that you’re gonna say, say the first part. Like if they ask what was your favorite part of the movie: ‘My favorite part was…’ so you can think about what you’re gonna say.” (Throughout the interview, Prince does employ this interview tactic, and it works quite well.)
This is especially good advice for Prince right now, as she's been doing the interview circuit. She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, where she proclaimed, "I'm gonna make a sea monkey!"
"Do you think you want to be an actor as well, when you grow up?" Kimmel asked.
"I want to be like Lois Smith," Prince replied. "Like, when she started acting, she never stopped."
Here's hoping she sticks around — it helps that Prince is already so good at handling fame. When People asked her how it feels to be famous, she said, "I'm not famous. I'm just Brookylnn." Just Brooklynn, welcome to Hollywood and fandom and girl squads!
