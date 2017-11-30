Blake Shelton Claps Back At Fans Over Paul Ryan: 'I Don't Do Politics'

Hanging out with Paul Ryan not cool man, just lost all the respect for you.— Tina (@florentinakuqi) November 30, 2017
I can't even fathom the gossip I read about myself anymore. Seriously.. Literally walked into a restaurant WITH MY FAMILY (including children, LOTS of children), bumped to a politician that I've never even met before, said hello and took pictures— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 30, 2017
(like I would try to do with anyone I meet who asks). Then we immediately left because it was too cold for the outdoor area we had reserved. And now according to the internet we were hanging out or having some big secret meeting in a PUBLIC restaurant!!!!!! WTF?!!!— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 30, 2017
Are you kidding me? I don't do politics no matter WHAT you've read about me and how it's been spun. And THATS the TRUTH from ME. And if you can find it in your heart to hate me for that then so be it. This is out of control...— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 30, 2017