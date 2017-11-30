Story from Entertainment News

Blake Shelton Claps Back At Fans Over Paul Ryan: 'I Don't Do Politics'

Tanya Edwards
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
Country singer and Voice coach Blake Shelton is hitting back on Twitter at fans criticizing him for having a "secret meeting" with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
According to People, criticism flew all over Twitter this week after photos of the singer and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani with Ryan at his Oklahoma restaurant, Ole Red, surfaced on the web.
“Seriously.. Literally walked into a restaurant WITH MY FAMILY (including children, LOTS of children), bumped to a politician that I’ve never even met before, said hello and took picture (like I would try to do with anyone I meet who asks),” he wrote.
He also claims they were only with Paul for a few minutes, writing, “Then we immediately left because it was too cold for the outdoor area we had reserved. And now according to the internet we were hanging out or having some big secret meeting in a PUBLIC restaurant!!!!!! WTF?!!!”
Shelton went on to explain that he will say hello and take a photo with anyone who asks, and emphasized that he doesn't "do politics."
A local news station in Oklahoma, KXII12, reported that locals had seen the couple and Ryan at the restaurant, in the town of Tishomingo on Thanksgiving eve.
"In walked Paul Ryan first, Speaker of the House and then double duty, we got to see Blake Shelton walk in, him and Gwen," Bobbie LaFevers told the station.
Obviously, the locals were super excited.
"Everybody was just going ballistic getting to see him," LaFevers said, "It was pretty neat."
Shelton has made one thing very clear. He will hang out with anyone he wants to, thank you very much.
You can watch the report and see shots of Shelton, Stefani and Ryan in the video below.
