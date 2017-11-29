After a rocky few months of slowing user growth, Snapchat is getting a shiny new makeover. World, meet Snapchat 2.0.
In what is without a doubt its biggest redesign yet, Snapchat is making a clear distinction between two previously merged parts of the app: Social and media. Your close friends and family get one section, while everything from celebs, brands, and publishers gets another. The distinction between the two types of content promises to make the app easier to navigate. Plus, it seems far simpler to keep track of conversations and Snaps with those in your inner circle.
Ahead, a breakdown of everything to know about using the redesigned Snapchat as it starts rolling out to Android and iOS later this week.